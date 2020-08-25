Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $176.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $170,178. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

