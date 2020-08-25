Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,675 shares of company stock worth $64,540,890. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $213.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $216.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.