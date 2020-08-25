Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYPR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

