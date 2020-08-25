Tael (WABI) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Tael has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $34.91, $5.22 and $13.96. Tael has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $2.09 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.81 or 0.05740247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

