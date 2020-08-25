TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEG. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.20 ($28.47).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €25.18 ($29.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52-week high of €25.18 ($29.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

