TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.20 ($28.47).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €25.18 ($29.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €25.18 ($29.62). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.36.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

