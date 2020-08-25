TDK Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TDK in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTDKY. ValuEngine upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $106.00 on Monday. TDK has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

