Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Position Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.78% of Teck Resources worth $42,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 2,924,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

