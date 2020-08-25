Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DG. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $198.32 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Dollar General by 127.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after buying an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

