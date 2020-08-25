Terreno Realty Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Terreno Realty by 9.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

