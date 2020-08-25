Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.46. 14,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,518. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

