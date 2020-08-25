Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

