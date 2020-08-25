Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 28.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,237,000 after purchasing an additional 216,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MasTec by 1,005.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,421,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,789,000 after buying an additional 1,293,056 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MasTec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

