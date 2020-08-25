Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.