Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $570,448,000 after buying an additional 379,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $103.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.