The Force Protocol Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $22.90 million and $7.41 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007299 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035244 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

