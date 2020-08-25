Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $307,854.00 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

