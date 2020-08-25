Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Press bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,568 shares of company stock worth $259,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 1,249.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 103,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 183,036 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

