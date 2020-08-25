TheStreet Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,901.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 82,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,990.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,440.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 385,234 shares of company stock worth $4,853,463. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 58.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 113.0% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 800,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 424,817 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

