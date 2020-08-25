Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 137 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average is $151.82. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.