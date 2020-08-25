Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 834.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII opened at $162.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.