Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 53.4% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $157.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

