Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 21,000 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pinterest by 148.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,269,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $1,090,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,083,775 shares of company stock worth $62,257,736 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

