Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,831,870 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 135,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.