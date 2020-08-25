Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.11% of Methode Electronics worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.05 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on MEI shares. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

