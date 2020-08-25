Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2,150.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

DRI stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

