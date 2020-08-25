Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.81 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.99 and its 200-day moving average is $424.96. The company has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

