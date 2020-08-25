Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Cfra dropped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

