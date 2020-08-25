Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

