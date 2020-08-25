Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $564,000 in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

