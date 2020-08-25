Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $732,000 in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $172.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

