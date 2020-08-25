Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

