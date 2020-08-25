Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,654 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $67,609,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $63,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.