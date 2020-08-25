Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

