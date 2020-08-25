Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $212.62 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.20. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

