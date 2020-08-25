Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 25.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Metlife by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 824,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 162,253 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE:MET opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

