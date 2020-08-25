Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 720,820 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720,820 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.11. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

