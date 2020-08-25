Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $843,000 Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. OTR Global cut Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.60 on Tuesday. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

