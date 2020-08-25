THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKAMY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.95.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.