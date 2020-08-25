TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

