Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. Triple-S Management has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $875.46 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.