Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Director Purchases $150,000.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 45,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,971. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

