Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.9 days.

TGVSF opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. Tryg A/S has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through: Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments.

