Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 1,223 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.25. 11,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,374. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $336.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.75 and a 200 day moving average of $286.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

