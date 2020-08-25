Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 3,145 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,238,000 after acquiring an additional 609,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,956,000 after acquiring an additional 176,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after acquiring an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

ADI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.58. 29,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

