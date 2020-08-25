Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $377,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Kroger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 92,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

