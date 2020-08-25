Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $387,000 in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after acquiring an additional 239,068 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

