Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 2,146 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 103.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,902. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $198.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

