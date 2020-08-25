Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 4,616 Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,616 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $139,159,000 after buying an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,509,000 after purchasing an additional 228,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,290. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

