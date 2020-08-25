Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $384,000 Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

